Two teens charged in fatal shooting near York University

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a man at an industrial plaza near York University earlier this month.

Back on Oct. 2, police were called to the plaza at 4801 Keele Street, near Steeles Avenue West, shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," police said in a news release issued the next day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Dwayne McMillan, 44, of Toronto. His death marked the city's 82nd homicide of 2018.

On Thursday, police said a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and each face charges of second-degree murder and arson to property.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.