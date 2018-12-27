2 men seriously injured in overnight stabbings

Two men were seriously injured in separate stabbings early Thursday in Toronto, police say.

Both men were taken to trauma centres for treatment. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No one has been arrested in either incident, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

In the first incident, a man was stabbed outside a restaurant on Richmond Street West near Spadina Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 1:51 a.m.

The man suffered a serious wound to his arm.

Police tape surrounds a scene where a stabbing occurred on Richmond Street West near Spadina Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A caller had reported groups of men fighting on the street. Another man suffered cuts in the stabbing.

About three to four men, in their mid-20s, were seen fleeing the scene in a grey sedan.

In the second incident, a man was stabbed outside a bar on Victoria Park Avenue near Sweeney Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 2:19 a.m.

The man was stabbed at least once.

A male suspect, described in his early 20s and wearing black pants, was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Stabbing: Richmond St at Spadina Ave. Male stabbed during an altercation. A second man with minor cuts. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS52Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS52Div</a> investigating. <a href="https://t.co/s6A3ki34MY">pic.twitter.com/s6A3ki34MY</a> —@LateNightCam