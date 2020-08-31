3 males injured, 2 critically, after daylight shooting in Brampton

Three males are wounded, two critically, after a shooting in Brampton on Monday afternoon, Peel police and paramedics say.

Police believe the shooting happened in the area of Bovaird Drive West and Chinguacousy Road, according to Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots at 3:44 p.m.

"There are multiple scenes," Wright told CBC Toronto on Monday. "We believe shots were fired at Bovaird and Chinguacousy and that was the initial scene."

When officers arrived, they found the first victim. The male was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Wright said.

The second victim, meanwhile, went to a fire station in the area of Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue. He was in life-threatening condition.

According to Peel paramedics, the second victim was being taken to a trauma centre when his condition worsened and paramedics took him straight to hospital.

The third victim walked into Brampton Civic Hospital on his own, paramedics said. There's no word on his injuries.

No ages were released. No information on suspects has been released.