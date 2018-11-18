2 seriously injured in Yorkville crash

Two people were seriously injured early Sunday after two cars crashed into each other and one hit a church on the Toronto Santa Claus parade route, police say.

The crash occurred on the northeast corner of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West, where the parade turns south from Bloor Street West onto Avenue Road. Police were called to the scene at 7:21 a.m.

The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to Toronto paramedics.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the crash occurred before the intersection was to be closed for the parade. Cleanup is underway.

One of the cars hit the Church of the Redeemer, an Anglican church.

Police are investigating.