2 males seriously injured in crash near Newmarket

Two males are seriously injured following a crash near Newmarket, Ont., on Friday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Dufferin Street, in the area of Miller's Sideroad and Davis Drive West, York Regional Police say.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, investigators say. One is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Three people who were riding in the other vehicle were unharmed, police say.

A stretch of Dufferin Street is closed from Miller's Sideroad and Davis Drive West while officers from the collision reconstruction unit investigate the crash.

The closure is expected to last several hours.