2 people found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called for unknown trouble around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

Police say the victims were deceased when they arrived.

This is the second fatal incident to rock the Scarborough Junction neighbourhood in three days.

Over the weekend, police found a 36-year-old man with no vital signs in an apartment building at 40 Gordonridge Pl. — around three kilometres northeast.

Ian Dyer died of a single stab wound to his upper body in hospital Sunday evening.

His death marked the city's first homicide of 2019.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.