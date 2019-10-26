Skip to Main Content
2 people dead as police investigate 'suspicious' case in Davisville
Toronto

2 people dead as police investigate 'suspicious' case in Davisville

Two people found with "obvious trauma" outside a residential building in Davisville Saturday afternoon have died, Toronto police said.

Police called to a residential building Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police were called to a residential building on Davisville at Yonge just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Two people found with "obvious trauma" outside a residential building in Davisville Saturday afternoon have died, Toronto police said.

Police were called to the building on Davisville at Yonge just before 12:30 p.m. 

They did not have vital signs and were taken to hospital in critical condition but later died, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Police are treating the case as "suspicious" and an investigation is ongoing, she said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|