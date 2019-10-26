2 people dead as police investigate 'suspicious' case in Davisville
Two people found with "obvious trauma" outside a residential building in Davisville Saturday afternoon have died, Toronto police said.
Police called to a residential building Saturday afternoon
Police were called to the building on Davisville at Yonge just before 12:30 p.m.
They did not have vital signs and were taken to hospital in critical condition but later died, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
Police are treating the case as "suspicious" and an investigation is ongoing, she said.