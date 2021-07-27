2 found dead in Scarborough apartment, police say

Two people were found dead inside an apartment in Scarborough Tuesday, Toronto police say.

According to Const. Laura Brabant, police received a call just before 11 a.m. for "unknown trouble" near Wakunda Place and O'Connor Drive.

Brabant said police were notified about the incident after a resident in the building went into the apartment, found the bodies, and started phoning media outlets.

Officers arrived to find the bodies of two people inside the unit.

"All unexplained or sudden deaths are treated as suspicious until we know the cause of death and establish the full circumstances," police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).