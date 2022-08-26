Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Updated

Triple-stabbing in North York leaves 2 dead, police say

Two people have died after a stabbing around Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue in the city’s north end.

Police say one man is in custody

Toronto police say they have one man in custody following a triple stabbing on Friday. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Two people have died after a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue in the city's north end.

Police say a call came in around 3:30 p.m. reporting an altercation between a man and a woman in which the woman had been stabbed and had serious injuries.

Once police arrived on scene, they said they found three people with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed. At the time, police said two of the victims had no vital signs.

Police say they have one man in custody and they do not believe there is anyone else to locate. They are advising the public to expect Bathurst Street to be closed for the next few hours as the homicide unit investigates. 

 

