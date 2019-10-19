2 men injured, 1 critically, after being hit by suspected impaired driver in Etobicoke

Two men were injured, one critically, after they were struck by a suspected impaired driver while they were standing on a sidewalk in Etobicoke early Saturday, police say.

The collision happened in a residential area at Cabernet Circle and Moselle Drive, near Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:00 a.m.

Toronto police said the female driver mounted the curb and drove along the grass before striking the men.

The driver remained on the scene, was arrested and is facing impaired driving charges, according to Staff Sgt. Graeme Philipson, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services.

Paramedics took both men to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Philipson said the driver also struck a cable and telephone box and destroyed it. A large amount of debris was strewn on the road and sidewalk, spanning the distance of several houses.

The vehicle's windshield was shattered and part of front bumper damaged in the collision.

Police did not release ages of the pedestrians or driver.

Police closed the road where the collision happened temporarily as officers gathered evidence at the scene.