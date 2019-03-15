Toronto investigating 2 confirmed cases of measles, public warned of possible exposure

Toronto Public Health officials say members of the public may have been exposed to measles in number of places early in May after two new cases were confirmed on Monday.

In a news release on Monday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it is investigating the cases in adults that are "travel related."

Anyone who has visited the following places may have been exposed to the measles:

May 5

Remely's Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC848, departed Toronto at 8:40 p.m. and arrived in London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom, at 8:35 a.m. on May 6

May 8

Toronto Zoo between 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC849, departed London Heathrow airport at 2:10 p.m. and arrived at Pearson at 5 p.m.

If anyone thinks he or she has been exposed, TPH suggests checking immunization records to make sure vaccinations are up-to-date.

The virus can be spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. It can remain infectious for up to two hours afterwards.

TPH says Toronto residents should watch for symptoms of measles, which include high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes or sensitivity to light and a red rash that can last four to seven days.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms as described above should contact their health care provider as soon as possible and not attend work or school," the release said.

Increase in 'vaccination hesitant' parents: Tory

On Monday, Mayor John Tory said the news of the outbreaks is "alarming."

"There is an increase in the number of people who are vaccination hesitant — that by itself is a troubling number because it suggests they may not have their children go to receive the vaccinations," he said.

Tory also took the opportunity to call out the Ford government over cuts to TPH laid out in the provincial budget.

"This is one of the jobs done by public health, they educate people," he said.

"It's one of the reasons why we've been so strident in our advocacy on behalf of public health investments that are being threatened by the cutbacks imposed by the province."