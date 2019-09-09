2 men charged after fight involving gun at fast food restaurant

Two men are facing several weapons charges after they allegedly got into a scuffle at a fast food restaurant and chased two other men outside while armed with loaded guns on the weekend.

The incident occurred at Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

In a news release on Monday, police allege the two men, who are both in their 20s, entered the restaurant and began arguing with two other men in line. One of the accused allegedly lifted his shirt to show off a handgun.

Toronto police also released this photo of a Glock magazine and ammunition. (Toronto Police Service)

"There was a struggle during which one of the victims was knocked to the ground," police said in the release.

The victims fled the restaurant because they feared they were going to get shot, police said. The accused then allegedly chased the men, and one of them pointed a gun at them.

Police arrived at the scene and saw the two men who allegedly started the fight running in a laneway. They were arrested, and the weapons were seized.

Due in court Monday morning

An Oshawa man, 27, and a Mississauga man, 26, are due in a Toronto courtroom on Monday morning.

A warrant for Oshawa man was discovered for his arrest and it dates back to March 2017.

The Oshawa man has been charged with 15 offences, including two counts of a pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Mississauga man has been charged with 10 offences, including assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

