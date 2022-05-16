2 men wanted for attempted murder in stabbing at Main Street subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of two men wanted for attempted murder after a man was critically injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station.

In a news release on Monday, police asked for help from the public in identifying the two men.

The stabbing happened at Main Street Station, near Danforth Avenue and Main Street, at about 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The station is part of the TTC's Line 2.

According to police, a man, 23, was walking out of the station at street level when two men chased him back inside. The men stabbed the victim with a knife.

"The victim ran out of the station, pursued by the men. The men continued to stab the victim," police said in the release.

Police said the two men ran southbound in the direction of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto paramedics took the victim to hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police describe the first suspect as being in his early 20s, six feet tall, and as having a lighter complexion than the second suspect. He has an athletic build, short dreadlocks, thick eyebrows, a full black beard, and tattoos on his left and right forearms.

A view of the first suspect. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black cargo satchel, blue surgical mask, black jeans, and purple and black basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as being in his early 20s, six feet tall, and as having a darker complexion than the first suspect. He has a medium build, large corn rows and a full black beard.

A closeup look at the tattoo on the first suspect's forearm. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

He was wearing a black sweater with a large white front logo, dark grey shorts, and grey, purple and black basketball shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).