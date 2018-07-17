2 men shot near Victoria Park and Highway 401

Skip to Main Content
Two men were injured in a shooting incident in the city's east end Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple people taken into custody, police say

Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting in the area of Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drive. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Two men were injured in a shooting incident near Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say. 

Officers were called to the area of Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drive around 6 p.m. for reports of a man shot inside a building. 

When emergency crews arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple people were taken into custody following a search of the area, police say. 

