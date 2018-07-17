2 men shot near Victoria Park and Highway 401

Two men were injured in a shooting incident near Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drive around 6 p.m. for reports of a man shot inside a building.

When emergency crews arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple people were taken into custody following a search of the area, police say.