2 men shot near Victoria Park and Highway 401
Two men were injured in a shooting incident in the city's east end Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple people taken into custody, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting incident near Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drive around 6 p.m. for reports of a man shot inside a building.
When emergency crews arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple people were taken into custody following a search of the area, police say.
SHOOTING:<br>Parkwoods Village Dr + Combermere Dr<br>-Reports of man shot<br>-Inside building<br>-He is conscious<br>-Officers en route<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1305615?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1305615</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations