2 men seriously injured in Brampton shooting

Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton on Monday. Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for reports of gun shots.

A 28-year-old and 32-year-old from Brampton were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both victims are now in stable condition and that the investigation is ongoing.