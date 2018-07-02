Skip to Main Content
2 men seriously injured in Brampton shooting
New

2 men seriously injured in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police say two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton on Monday.

A 28-year-old and 32-year-old were taken to a local hospital

CBC News ·
Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for reports of gun shots. (Peel Regional Police)

Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton on Monday. Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for reports of gun shots. 

A 28-year-old and 32-year-old from Brampton were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both victims are now in stable condition and that the investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us