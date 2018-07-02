2 men seriously injured in Brampton shooting
A 28-year-old and 32-year-old were taken to a local hospital
Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton on Monday. Peel Regional Police say.
Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for reports of gun shots.
A 28-year-old and 32-year-old from Brampton were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say both victims are now in stable condition and that the investigation is ongoing.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> on scene in the area of Pluto/Simmons <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> investigating a shooting. Two victims with serious injuries that don't appear life-threatening at this time, attended a local hospital. No other info on victims in this time. K9 &TAC in the area searching for suspects. <a href="https://t.co/fdYmYVaSaa">pic.twitter.com/fdYmYVaSaa</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia