2 men seriously injured in shooting on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Two men were seriously injured early Saturday in a shooting on a TTC bus in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Police said the shooting occurred on a bus in the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the bus at about 4:15 a.m.

"It's my understanding that this did occur on a bus," Staff Sgt. Al Bartlett, spokesperson for Toronto police's 22 Division, said on Saturday. "This happened overnight."

The two men were taken off the bus and to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

The current condition of the men is not known.

Police said no suspect information is available.