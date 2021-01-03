2 men seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said both men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The hospital called police about the men shortly after 6 p.m.

A crime scene was located afterwards in a residential area, police added.

"There are a lot of witnesses in the area," Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

Officers taped off a large area as they investigated and there was a large police presence in the area for hours.

Police closed Palacky Street at Beran Drive during the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.