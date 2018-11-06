Two men in hospital after stabbing on York University campus

Two men are in hospital following a stabbing at York University overnight.

The men, one aged 19 and the other in his 20s, were stabbed on the grounds of York University, near Sentinel Road and The Pond Road, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Both men were rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth.

Police are looking for a group of men who fled in a vehicle.