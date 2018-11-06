Skip to Main Content
Two men in hospital after stabbing on York University campus

Two men are in hospital following a stabbing at York University overnight.

A police officer takes photos at the scene of a double stabbing at York University early Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The men, one aged 19 and the other in his 20s, were stabbed on the grounds of York University, near Sentinel Road and The Pond Road, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Both men were rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth.

Police are looking for a group of men who fled in a vehicle.

