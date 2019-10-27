2 men with gunshot wounds make own way to hospital in Toronto

Two men with gunshot wounds made their own way to hospital in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday night and one may have life-threatening injuries, police say.

Toronto police said they are trying to determine where the shooting happened. Police said the men appeared at a west end hospital at about 9:45 p.m.

Officers have found shell casings on the sidewalk outside a Toronto Community Housing complex in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive. The area is south of Finch Avenue West.

On Saturday night, police cordoned off a large area and set up a forensics command post.