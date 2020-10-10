2 men charged in connection with shooting death in The Junction

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting death that took place in The Junction neighbourhood last month, Toronto police said Friday night.

Investigators from the homicide unit charged a 25-year-old Toronto man on Thursday with one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of accessory after the fact. He appeared in court Friday and is being held in custody.

Another Toronto man, 24, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and will appear in court Saturday.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Grimsby, Ont. He is wanted for first degree murder, police said.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 10 in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Walmart

The victim was identified by police the next day as Andre Rodriguez, 26, of Toronto.

Witness Michael Tutty told CBC News last month that he was pulling into the parking lot when he saw a white SUV peeling away from the scene.

"He was going at a great rate of speed, squealing tires, cutting through between the parked cars," Tutty said.

Walmart confirmed to CBC News last month that the shooting did occur in the parking lot of the company's Stockyards store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.