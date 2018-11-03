2 men charged with first degree murder in shooting of Brampton man in June

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Brampton man in June.

Peel police said on Saturday that the two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on Friday after homicide detectives carried out several search warrants. Both men are from Brampton, as well.

The pair are charged in the shooting death of Brandon Hall on June 21. The accused are due to appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Hall was gunned down in a home on Martree Crescent, near Kennedy Road N. and Williams Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene at about 4:45 a.m., and when they arrived, they found Hall without vital signs. He was said to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

A Peel police canine unit helped officers canvass the area following the fatal shooting. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Paramedics tried to save his life but Hall died at the scene.

"Obviously, we've had an ongoing investigation with our homicide bureau. A lot of behind-the-scenes work has been going on, trying to locate who were the accused parties in this offence," Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Saturday.

Marttini could not say if the shooting was targeted or if the victim knew the alleged gunmen.

Hall's death marked Peel region's 13th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau.