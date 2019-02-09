2 men smashed into a house with a construction vehicle, then fled in it, police say
Pair fled the scene in a Bobcat front-end loader, Toronto police say
Toronto police are looking for two men after a construction vehicle smashed into a house in Scarborough, left a large hole in a brick wall and fled the scene on Saturday.
The house is located near Danforth and Macey avenues, east of Victoria Park Avenue. Officers were called to the address at about 1 p.m.
No one was injured, but the vehicle broke through a wall on the side of the house, leaving bricks on the ground and what appears to be part of a basement exposed.
Police said they believe the men were driving a Bobcat front-end loader.
No other details were immediately available.
