Police have arrested and laid a string of charges against two men in connection with several break-and-enters that took place between January 5 and February 14.

Police say they arrested the two men after they were caught committing a break-and-enter near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue in the morning hours of Feb. 14.

A 46-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with several counts including fourteen counts of break and enter by Toronto Police Service, four counts of break and enter by York Regional Police, possession of property and proceeds obtained by crime, possession of break and enter tools and dangerous driving.

Another Toronto man, 56, was also charged driving while suspended, break and enter and commit, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the break-and-enter incidents took place in the middle of the night, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., and were mostly in the north Scarborough area.

Police say the suspects would target restaurants and businesses in commercial plazas and break the front glass or window to access the establishment before taking from the cash registers.

Both men appeared in court on Feb. 15. Police suspect there may be other victims and are continuing to investigate.