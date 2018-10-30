Two males sent to hospital with injuries following shooting, Toronto police say

Toronto police say two male victims were injured following a shooting near Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard Tuesday evening.

According to police, between six and 10 shots were heard.

Police say one victim suffered lower-body injuries, and is conscious and breathing, while another suffered upper-body injuries.

Both were taken to hospital and there is currently no information on any suspects, police added.

Toronto Paramedic Services Deputy Commander Steve Henderson says both victims are in their 40s and describes their injuries as serious.

Police say there are road closures east of Martin Grove Road.