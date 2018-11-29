2 males injured in Mississauga collision, Peel police say

One male driver has been transported to a trauma centre and another to a local hospital after a collision in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Madill Boulevard and Courtneypark Drive Thursday evening.

Emergency crews say they found two male victims at the scene.



One was suffering from serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries, paramedics say.

Madill Boulevard remains closed while officers investigate.