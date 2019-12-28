2 males dead after being found with stab wounds in Mississauga

Two males are dead after they were found suffering from stab wounds in Mississauga early Saturday, Peel police say.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding, police said.

Police were called to a residence on College Way and Council Ring Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, for a disturbance at 12:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the males. Paramedics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said they do not know what the relationship is, if any, between the two males. No ages were released.

Peel police's criminal investigation bureau is investigating.