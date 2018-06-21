2 males arrested in connection to fatal Mississauga stabbing

Peel police have arrested two males in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Mississauga man on May 26.

A 16-year-old male from Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Police also charged an 18-year-old Mississauga man with being an accessory after the fact. He will appear in court June 22.

The victim, Daniel Smith, was stabbed to death at a house party in the area of Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police arrived on the scene at about 1:15 a.m. to find Smith with obvious signs of trauma. He died in hospital.

This is Peel region's 10th homicide of 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.