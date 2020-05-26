4 people, including a child, reported injured after shooting in Toronto's entertainment district

Four people, including a child, were reportedly injured after a downtown Toronto shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened on Peter Street south of King Street West. Police were called to the area at about 4:10 p.m.

Several people called police to report hearing gunshots. There were also reports of people running and screaming.

Toronto paramedics said three people were taken to hospital and one is being assessed on the scene.

One adult is in life threatening condition, a child is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and a woman is in serious condition.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries and may not be taken to hospital, paramedics said.

No ages were released.

Officers have recovered a weapon.

A suspect description has not been released.