Woman dead after multi-vehicle crash in Ajax: Durham police

A woman has died after a crash in Ajax on Friday, Durham Regional Police say.

It happened in the area of Taunton Road West and Harwood Drive North shortly before 2:30 p.m., police say.

Police said a 2014 red Mazda 5 was travelling east on Taunton Road when it struck three stopped vehicles at the intersection in the eastbound lanes.

Police initially said two people were transported to trauma centres in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

However, in a news release Friday evening police said the passenger in the Mazda 5 — a 69-year-old woman — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 5 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants in the other involved vehicles were uninjured.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours on Friday but have since reopened.