2 people critically injured in Ajax crash, police say

Two people were critically injured in a crash in Ajax on Friday afternoon, according to Durham Regional police.

The crash happened on Taunton Road West. Police tweeted about the crash at about 3:15 p.m.

Paramedics took two people with life-threatening injuries to trauma centres in Toronto, police said in the tweet.

Officers have closed Taunton Road West between Westney Road and Middlecote Drive in Ajax as they investigate the crash. They are warning motorists that roads in the area will be closed for several hours.

Police have not released the ages of the victims. They have also not said what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved.