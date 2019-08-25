2 sent to hospital following daylight shooting in North York

Two people have been sent to hospital following a daylight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

Police say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East.

Officers arrived to find two victims who had both been shot in the leg near Tree Sparroway and Leslie Street.

Toronto EMS say the victims were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Insp. Norm Proctor told members of the media Sunday that 10 shell casings were found at the scene.

"It would appear that this unit was targeted," Proctor said. "We are very lucky nobody else was seriously injured."

Police say there is currently no suspect information.

Meanwhile, about 13 km away, residents of the Jane and Finch area are gearing up for the tenth anniversary of an anti-violence barbecue, aimed at promoting peace and unity in the community.

The event comes as Toronto grapples with one of the city's most violent years in history.