2 young Mississauga men killed in Etobicoke triple shooting

Toronto police say two young Mississauga men were killed in an Etobicoke triple shooting on Monday night.

Chudier Reat, 20, and Minyali Wur, 24, died in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 150 Thirtieth St., south of Horner Avenue and west of Kipling Avenue. Police were called to the building at 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the two injured men and an injured woman nearby.

All three were taken to hospital, where the men were pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have released a photo of only one of the victims.

Wur and Reat are the city's third and fourth homicide victims of the year.

Homicide detectives said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the investigation or who may have dashboard camera or video surveillance of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).