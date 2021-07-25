Skip to Main Content
Two 10-year-old girls rescued from water at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto Fire Services rescued two 10-year-old girls from the water at Ashbridges Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto Fire is on scene of a second water rescue, person’s status unknown

Drone shot of Woodbine Beach / Ashbridges Bay. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Further east, near Balmy Bay, fire officials remain on scene for another potential water rescue. 

They're searching for a possible missing person after a canoe was seen overturned and dragging in the water.

Officials say it's not clear yet what happened to the person who was in the canoe and whether they are okay.

