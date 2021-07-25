Two 10-year-old girls rescued from water at Ashbridges Bay
Toronto Fire Services rescued two 10-year-old girls from the water at Ashbridges Bay on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto Fire is on scene of a second water rescue, person’s status unknown
Further east, near Balmy Bay, fire officials remain on scene for another potential water rescue.
They're searching for a possible missing person after a canoe was seen overturned and dragging in the water.
Officials say it's not clear yet what happened to the person who was in the canoe and whether they are okay.