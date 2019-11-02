2 firefighters seriously hurt after falling from roof in downtown blaze

Two Toronto firefighters were seriously injured after they fell from a roof while they were battling a blaze in a vacant downtown building early Saturday.

The fire occurred on Shuter Street near Jarvis Street. Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 2 a.m.

Toronto paramedics took both firefighters to St. Michael's Hospital. One is more seriously injured than the other, according to District Fire Chief Stephan Powell.

The fire is practically out, but city engineers are currently trying to determine the building is safe enough for firefighters to enter to put out hot spots.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is working with Toronto Fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze.