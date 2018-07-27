2 women accused of stealing from seniors at a Brampton retirement residence

Peel Regional Police arrested two women in Brampton on Tuesday and charged them with two thefts from a retirement residence.

Police allege Lucy Lakatos, 37, and Jackie Lakatos, 32, both of Brampton, walked into the Bramalea Retirement Residence in Brampton in early June with three children and a cat, knocked on a resident's door and said they needed to use the washroom.

The 80-year-old man who let them in realized after they had left that his wallet had been stolen.

Almost two weeks later, the two women and children came back to the same residence and police allege they staged a similar robbery with a different victim.

The two accused have been charged with two counts of theft, possession of stolen property, and fraud. They appeared in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

"We are angry and frustrated that these people would target elderly persons," said Elizabeth Garcia-Refai, executive director of Bramalea Retirement Residence in a statement.

Peel police believe may be more victims due to the organized nature of the crime.