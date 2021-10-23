2 people dead after pair of overnight shootings in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating two overnight shootings that have left two men dead in different parts of the city.

At approximately 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of a man lying on the ground near the intersection of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.

Police found the man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers found evidence of gunfire nearby.

SHOOTING/HOMICIDE:<br>Keele St + Eglinton Av W<br>2:20am<br>- police responded to reports a man had been shot <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS12Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS12Div</a><br>- officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a laneway<br>- life saving measures were performed<br>- man pronounced deceased on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2037136?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2037136</a><br>^lb —@TPSOperations

At 2:20 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

When police arrived, they found a man in a laneway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives have taken over both investigations at this point, police said.

The two shootings are being looked into as separate incidents. A police spokesperson told CBC Toronto it is still too early in the investigation to determine if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.