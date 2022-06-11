2 dead after car, dump truck collide in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Two people are dead after a small car and a dump truck with a trailer collided in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Saturday, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:45 a.m.

Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said the two people who died were a driver and a passenger. She did not say in which vehicle they were travelling. The car involved in the crash was a Toyota.

Police have closed roads in the area as officers investigate the crash.

Warden Avenue, from Bethesda Road to 19th Avenue, and Stouffville Road, from Stalwart Industrial Drive to Kennedy Road, are closed.