2 dead after vehicle crashes, goes up in flames on Hwy. 427

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on Highway 427, near Highway 409, on Saturday night, Toronto Fire Services said.

Platoon Chief Paul Versace said fire crews from Toronto and Mississauga arrived on the scene shortly after 9:20 p.m.

The fire was put out within minutes and one victim was removed from the vehicle by extrication.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

CBC News has contacted Ontario Provincial Police for more information.