2 dead, including suspect, 3 in hospital after homicide in Town of East Gwillimbury

Two people are dead, including a suspect, and three others are in hospital after a homicide in the Town of East Gwillimbury on Saturday, according to York Region police and paramedics.

The homicide happened in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

York Regional Police said they are investigating a homicide in the area and a suspect was shot.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area for this ongoing investigation," police said in a tweet.

Joshua McNamara, a public relations officer for Ornge, said Ornge air ambulances were called in relation to a stabbing and they are on standby.