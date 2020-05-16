2 males dead following shooting in parking lot in Oakville
Shooting happened around 3 a.m. in parking lot outside PurePages on Iroquois Shore Road near Eighth Line
Two males are dead while two other people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning, police say.
The shooting happened in a parking lot outside PurePages on Iroquois Shore Road near Eighth Line.
Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.
They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.
Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.
2/<br>Police are asking public to avoid area.<br>Media Officer is on scene. <br>More Updates to follow. <br>^ra—@HaltonPolice
With files from Jeremy Cohn and The Canadian Press