2 dead in fiery single-vehicle crash on the QEW
Drivers passing through the area should expect delays, OPP says
Two people are dead after the vehicle in which they were travelling struck construction equipment and burst into flames on the Queen Elizabeth Way Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The crash happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Oakville.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were called to QEW and Ford Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a car on fire.
Schmidt said two people were pronounced dead.
The OPP said drivers passing through the area should expect delays but at least two lanes are open.
Fatal collision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> Toronto bound at Ford Drive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> currently responding to the scene, reports of two victims involved. Updates to follow, expect delays this evening. Single vehicle into construction equipment, vehicle burst into flames.—@OPP_HSD