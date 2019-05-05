2 dead in fiery single-vehicle crash on the QEW

Two people are dead after the vehicle in which they were travelling struck construction equipment and burst into flames on the Queen Elizabeth Way Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Oakville.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were called to QEW and Ford Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a car on fire.

Schmidt said two people were pronounced dead.

The OPP said drivers passing through the area should expect delays but at least two lanes are open.