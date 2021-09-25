2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Brampton car crash

Peel police say two people are dead and one other is in critical condition following a car crash in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue before 12:30 a.m.

The collision involved a 2015 Freight Liner tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Brampton man, and a 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by a 21-year-old Mississauga man.

One person — a 19-year-old man from Mississauga — was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the front seat passenger of the Chrysler. Two others were rushed to the hospital, with one receiving CPR en route.

The driver of the Chrysler died in hospital a few hours later. The backseat passenger, a 20-year-old man from Mississauga, is still in critical condition.

It took ambulance, fire and police working together to free the three individuals from the car, said Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn.

Per preliminary investigations helped by a nearby surveillance camera, Duivesteyn said it appears the car with the three people ran a red light and crashed into a tractor trailer that was making a left turn.

He said the driver of the tractor trailer was unharmed but the damage is "extensive."

Peel police are appealing for anyone else in the area who may have dash cam footage or surveillance footage to reach out to police.

Similarly, Duivesteyn said anyone who saw "anything odd or irregular" nearby prior to the crash should reach out to police.