2 dead following 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday, Peel police say.

Police say they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a crash in the Bristol Road West and Segriff Road area.

Peel police's major collision bureau has been notified and is attending the scene.

Bristol Road has been shut down between Loonlake Avenue and Segriff Road.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.