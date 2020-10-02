Skip to Main Content
2 dead following 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Toronto·Updated

Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday, Peel police say. 

Bristol Road shut down between Loonlake Avenue and Segriff Road

CBC News ·
Peel police say two people have died following a crash in the area of Bristol Road West and Segriff Drive around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. (Peel Regional Police)

Police say they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a crash in the Bristol Road West and Segriff Road area. 

Peel police's major collision bureau has been notified and is attending the scene. 

Bristol Road has been shut down between Loonlake Avenue and Segriff Road. 

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

 

 

now