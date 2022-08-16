Man, woman found dead in Mississauga home

A man and a woman were found dead in a Mississauga home early Tuesday, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said they received a 911 call requesting a well-being check on the people in a home in the area of Queen and Princess streets at about 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the two people dead inside.

Const. Mandeep Khatra, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

"We believe there is no public safety threat at this time," Khatra said. Police have released no imformation on suspects.

A 'happy, nice couple'

Halina Zygmund, a neighbour, said she knew the man and woman for about seven years. She said they had two children. One is a high school student, while the other is working, she said.

Zygmund said they were a "happy, nice couple" but that both were laid off from their jobs with Air Canada at Toronto's Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they had worked there for nearly 20 years.

"I cannot believe it was them. It is shocking for me," she said. "When I came to the house, they were always happy and smiling."

She said she was not aware they were having any difficulties.

The woman was doing eyelashes and cleaning houses to make money after she was laid off, while the man was working in construction, she added.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the case to call homicide detectives.