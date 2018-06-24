Etobicoke shooting leaves 2 people dead, Toronto police say

Two people are dead after a shooting in Etobicoke early Sunday, police and paramedics say.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene on Lightwood Drive, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Drive, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Both people had suffered gunshot wounds, she said. Paramedics were called to the scene at 2:12 a.m.

The ages and sexes of the victims have not been released.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Toronto police have taped off the scene as officers investigate.