OPP investigating 2 'suspicious' deaths in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating two "suspicious" deaths in the Town of Caledon.

Officers were called to a home near Heather Street on Saturday morning for a reported disturbance when they found two residents inside who were pronounced dead at the scene, Caledon OPP said in a news release.

Police provided no further information about the cause or manner of the deaths.

Investigators say there is no risk to public safety as they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Police warned local residents to expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation takes place.