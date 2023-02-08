Man, pregnant woman found dead in Bowmanville home on weekend, police say

Durham Regional Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home on the weekend, and say the woman was pregnant.

The pair have been identified as Aram Kamel, 28, and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, who was expecting a child. Kamel formerly went by the name of Aram Al- Kamisi.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said homicide detectives are investigating.

"There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety," police said in the release.

Police said they were called to check on the occupants of a home on Crombie Street in Bowmanville on Saturday at about 2:15 p.m.

A 'double homicide'

The home is near Bowmanville Avenue and Concession Road 3. Bowmanville is more than 75 kilometres east of Toronto.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home "suffering from obvious signs of trauma."

The news release calls the deaths a "double homicide." Police have not responded to calls from CBC Toronto.

Anyone with information, including dashboard camera or home surveillance footage, is urged to come forward.

On Saturday, police had said the coroner attended the scene and ordered an autopsy.