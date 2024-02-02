Children found safe after car stolen with them inside, Toronto police say

A pair of teens who allegedly stole a car in Toronto with two children inside has been arrested and the children have been found safe, police say.

Toronto Police Insp. Keri Fernandes said the children's mother was loading groceries into her car at the time of the theft. When she turned her back, two teen boys, 13 and 16, got into the vehicle and drove away with her two children inside, Fernandes said.

The car was stolen in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Thursday just before 3:40 p.m.

One officer who went to the scene spotted the car nearby and was able to get it to stop, Fernandes said.

Police say the teens attempted to get away on foot, but were taken into custody.

One of the children was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, police added.

"It is fortunate that both of these children were recovered safe and sound and the family was reunited with their children," she said.