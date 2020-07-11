Toronto woman in custody after stabbing leaves 2 children in life-threatening condition

A 37-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing that left two children in life-threatening condition in North York on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

The children are one and three years old, Toronto police spokesperson Const. Alex Li said. He could not confirm the sex of the children.

The stabbing took place in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, in the city's northwest. Police said they were called to the area shortly after 10 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the children to a trauma centre.

"Through a preliminary investigation, we do believe the stabbing occurred indoors," Li told CBC News.

Li declined to comment on the relationship, if any, between the accused and the children.

Police not looking for more suspects in stabbing

Insp. Paul Rinkoff, who spoke to reporters at the scene, said police are talking to witnesses.

"We are not looking for any additional suspects and do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time," Rinkoff said.

Rhona Carter, a resident in the neighbourhood where the stabbing of two young children occurred, said the news is a 'shocker.' (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Rhona Carter, a neighbourhood resident, said the news of the stabbing is very upsetting.

"This is a very lovely, peaceful community," Carter said. "But hearing this news is a big shocker, and it's going to be a shocker for a lot of people."

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 31 Division or Crime Stoppers.