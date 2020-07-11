2 children, 1 in life-threatening condition, taken to hospital after stabbing in North York

Two children have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a stabbing in North York early Saturday, Toronto paramedics say.

The stabbing happened in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West. Paramedics said they were called to the area at about 10:15 a.m.

Evert Steenge, deputy commander at Toronto Paramedic Services, did not release ages of the children. One is said to be in serious condition.